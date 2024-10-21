Ticket Price Inflation for Detroit Lions Games Revealed

Seeing an NFL game in person hasn't been a shining example of affordability for some time. Unlike MLB, NHL and NBA franchises, NFL teams play anywhere between 6-10 games in their home stadium, so tickets are understandably a bit more expensive.

The fact that the NFL is the most-watched television program in the country certainly doesn't make it any easier on the average fan's wallet.

Get our free mobile app

That said, the Detroit Lions have done plenty to negate the impact on their own fans. Overall, the state of Michigan is one of the cheapest in the country to enjoy live sports in a stadium while the Lions hold the same distinction within the NFL. Still, Lions fans have felt the sting of higher prices when watching the home team at Ford Field.

According to a study from Visual Capitalist, the NFL average inflation rate over the past decade is an increase of 39%, eight points higher than the national rate of inflation during that same time period.

Only 11 teams in the NFL can boast of having a lower rate of inflation on their ticket prices than the national rate of inflation. Only 14 of the 32 teams are under the league average.

This is in large part because of the extreme factors on each end. Ticket prices for the Dallas Cowboys are actually 1% cheaper than they were 10 years ago. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are 108% more expensive, though their relocation to Las Vegas from Oakland was rather recent and involved building on of the most absurd stadiums in the country.

Many of the other teams above the average have been the center of league attention thanks to on-field success, which naturally drives up ticket prices. Teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are all understandably above league average.

The Detroit Lions have seen a surge in their own successes recently, though their inflated ticket prices are comfortably below the teams with the highest inflation. The Lions have seen a 49% increase in ticket prices since 2013. However, that doesn't mean Detroit doesn't still house an affordable product.

In 2013, the Lions were the 5th-cheapest ticket in the NFL at $88. At the time, only the Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Bills and Cleveland Browns were cheaper.

READ MORE: How Detroit Lions Fans can Support Aidan Hutchinson’s Charities

READ MORE: How Detroit Lions Fans can Support Aidan Hutchinson’s Charities

Today, despite the inflation and recent on-field success, the Lions are still the 5th-cheapest ticket in the entire NFL. Only the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals are cheaper.

Considering the Lions are as good as they've ever been in 2024, Detroit fans couldn't ask for a better deal to witness their team in action.

Highest Earning Detroit Lions of All-Time - 2024 Who made the most money playing for the Detroit Lions through the 2023 season? These 25 players raked in some serious cash. (All earnings are according to Spotrac Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison