Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady & Peyton Manning Set to Play Match For Covid-19 Relief

What a match it will be. With the world desperate to see professional sports on television, two of the world's greatest golfers will pair with two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks in a live made-for-TV golf event.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be joined by new Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The parings will be Woods/ Manning vs. Mickelson/ Brady according to Mickelson's Twitter account.

The event, titled "The Match: Champions for Charity", will air on TNT next month. Details and the actual date of the event will be released soon. All proceeds from the match will go to coronavirus relief efforts.

The PGA Tour must approve any events its players participate in, and the organization has yet to sign off according to ESPN. This will be the second time the two PGA greats meet for a charity match. Woods and Mickelson played "The Match" back in 2018.