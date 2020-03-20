Tigers Games From Early Last Season To Air On Fox Sports Detroit

Next week would of been the start of baseball season. With baseball on hold, Fox Sports Detroit will air a trio of Tigers wins from last year.

According to MLB, Fox Sports Detroit is scheduled to air three Tigers wins from last year.

The games set to air include their season opener in Toronto, their win against the Yankees on April 2nd and their home opener against Kansas City.

The replay broadcast will begin with the opener from last year on Thursday, March 26th at 1 p.m. The day would of been the opener in Cleveland.

The game against the Yankees will air on Sunday (March 29th) at 1 p.m. The final game, the home opener from last year, will be on Monday, March 30th at 1 p.m. Monday would of been the home opener against the Royals.

The games are set to replay through out those days. You can read more details on the replays here. For more details on the Tigers you can check out their website here.