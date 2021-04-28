Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Joins Michigan’s Vaccination Effort

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s line-up card includes Detroit Tiger slugger Miguel Cabrera. “Miggy” has volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and help promote the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and education efforts.

State officials say Michigan has administered 6,657,997 vaccines. That means, as of April 28th, 48.8% of Michigan citizens aged 16 and older have received at least one dose. A little more than 1/3 are fully vaccinated. The goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of the state’s residents, ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Governor Whitmer. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

The 11-time All-Star and two-time MVP has been a fixture in Detroit and is in his 14th season with the Tigers. He and the Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish that will encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing to reduce the spread of the virus until the vast majority of people have been vaccinated.

In a statement, Cabrera said, “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

The Tigers have coordinated with public health and medical experts, government officials, and Major League Baseball to develop a comprehensive plan that allows fans to safely and confidently attend games. Right now, only 8,200 fans are allowed to see Cabrera and the Tigers play at Comerica Park.