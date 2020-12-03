Tigers Tender Offers To Arbitration-Eligible Players

Wednesday (December 2nd) was the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to tender contract offers to their arbitration-eligible players, thus keeping them with their existing teams.

The Detroit Tigers (under new manager A.J. Hinch, pictured above) have nine players eligible for arbitration (more than three years of MLB service time, but less than six years in most cases). They are: pitchers Michael Fulmer, Matthew Boyd, Jose Cisnero, Daniel Norris, Joe Jimenez, and Buck Farmer as well as infielders Niko Goodrum and Jeimer Candelario. Outfielder JaCoby Jones rounds out the list. The team tendered offers to all nine of them.

If the Tigers can't agree to deals with the above players, then that player's 2021 salary will be determined by an arbitrator (usually in January or February).

Spring training reporting for the team hasn't been announced yet. But Opening Day is April 1st at Comerica Park against the Cleveland Indians.