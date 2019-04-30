Tigers Top Prospect Mize Throws No-Hitter

The Detroit Tigers top pitching prospect in the minor leagues, Casey Mize, threw a no-hitter in his debut with the Double-A Erie Seawolves of the Eastern League in Erie's 1-0 victory over the Altoona Curves on Monday night.

Mize struck out seven while walking one and hitting a batter. He needed only 98 pitches to record the complete game gem.

Casey, who turns 22 later this week, was the number 1 overall draft choice by the Tigers last June. He played his college baseball at Auburn.

He started this season with the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers of the Florida State League, where he was dominant. He had a 0.35 ERA is less than a month of action in Lakeland.