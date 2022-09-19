I have one rule of thumb when it comes to running the thermostat in our home. If it's below 70 degrees in the house and it feels chili, then it's time to turn on the furnace.

Don't get me wrong, I want to save money when it comes to gas bills just like everyone else, but when it starts getting too cold in your house, then bring on the heat.

Autumn officially begins this Thursday, September 22. And isn't it ironic that temperatures are going to be very warm this week across Michigan, and then it all changes to cooler temperatures.

Here's what mlive.com has to say:

“The upcoming week will have that classic transition from late summer to early autumn, with chances for showers or thunderstorms focused during the early morning hours of Monday, then Tuesday night through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service meteorologists in the Grand Rapids office said in their week-ahead look. “Much cooler temperatures arrive for Thursday and Friday. Maybe these temperatures are worthy of issuing a Furnace Watch in your house?”

My wife and I can't stand it to be too cold in our house. Once the temps hit the '60s or even the '50s, then it's time to turn on the furnace.

We like it to stay at room temperature in most cases. Even in the winter time when it's really cold outside, we still keep the thermostat set at 71 or 72 degrees. We just put a lot of blankets on the bed.

Proper insulation plays a big part of what temperature setting feels the most comfortable. Our insulation set up is okay, but could be a lot better.

How about you? Do you plan on turning on your furnace later in the week when temperatures get cooler or are you going to see how brave you are by keeping the furnace off?

Just do your best to stay warm and do what's best for you. Happy Fall everyone!