Timid Rabbit Magic & Masquerade Shop In Kalamazoo Facing Serious Hardships

For close to 40 years Timid Rabbit Magic & Masquerade Shop in Kalamazoo has been a staple for all things spooky and fun for Halloween time and for magic needs, when not in Colon. Now, during the height of Covid-19, owner Antony Gerard is battling to keep the business together. He recently lost his mother, had an accident in Hawaii, then contracted Covid-19, which was sadly a more severe case. After 4 weeks, he's still feeling the effects of the virus and has gone public with the struggles he's facing and how it's affecting the shop:

I am looking forward to a better 2021 and hope that the next nine months of 2021 will be better. It will be several more weeks before I can get back to my normal work. In other words, little to no production work. As soon as my doctors give me the go ahead, I will update this post to let you know when I will start producing my masks, mascots, magic, and props.

One person on Reddit made the claim, that although the Timid Rabbit has yet to make an announcement, that they'll be shutting their doors for good and selling off all of their inventory, saying:

The store owner was very detailed about how and why he was going out of business. I'm going off of what he said to me personally when I was there Wednesday. One thing--the website mentions a sale going on through December, so it seems the website hasn't been updated in a while. Looking on Facebook, he says "production work," which may be about giving magic shows and so on, not the store.

Again, there has been no official word of the closure, the business could use all the support they can get right now.