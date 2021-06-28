Tips From the MDHHS on How to Stay Safe During Flood Events

After a lot of flooding over the weekend, the MDHHS has tips on how to stay safe.

Over the weekend we saw some pretty crazy weather including tornadoes and floods. With more storms expected throughout the week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a list of recommendations if your area sees a flooding event.

What to do during a flood event in your area.

Stay out of flood waters. Flooding poses a number of risks, including fast-moving water, dangerous debris, and heightened possibilities of electric shock from downed power lines.

Avoid driving in flooded areas. Vehicles can easily be swept away during floods and can leave you stranded if you try to drive through them.

Flood water can be dangerous to your health. Flood water can be contaminated with bacteria and other pollutants according to the CDC.

What to do after a flooding event.

Use caution when entering a home or building that has been flooded. Do not turn the power on or off or use electric equipment if there is standing water. If you suspect a gas leak, call the gas company or fire department immediately.

Protect yourself and others during cleanup after a flood. Be sure to use the proper protective equipment to avoid possible exposure to contaminants and bacteria.

Never use generators or other gas-powered (or propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning) devices inside your home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Throw away food that may have come into contact with flood and storm water.

For more tips and recommendations, click here.

To see the full list of recommendations and info on who to call with questions, click here.

Source: Michigan.gov