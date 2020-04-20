Tips to Stretching That Stimulus Check

For some Americans, the stimulus check we received is a much needed windfall. Perhaps they're no longer working, or their hours have been drastically cut. Regardless, there's little or no money coming in right now, and those experiencing these hardships know exactly where that money is going to go. For others, the receipt of the stimulus check holds less urgency, but they still want to use the money in the smartest and most helpful way possible. If you're looking for a great way to use your stimulus money to save for your future, dedicate that money to what your family needs most right now, or how to help your friends and neighborhood businesses during this time, read on. These are nine tips on how you can make your stimulus money stretch.