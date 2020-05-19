To Collect Bottle/Can Deposits Or Not That Is The Question

Many of us are building our own mountains of returnable bottles and cans. Bottles and cans in which we were told by Whitmer and the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association that we must pay the 10-cent deposit on but we are not able to return those bottles and cans for our money back until they give us permission.

The Detroit Free Press Reported:

“Retail associations are advising Michigan stores to no longer accept empty containers of beer, wine and soda following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, Midwest Independent Retailers Association and Michigan Retailers Association say stores shouldn’t accept bottle returns in line with the order, according to a joint press release sent Monday by Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.”

Now that we are coming up on two months of our stay-at-home/house arrest order I was truly surprised to find out how many returnable bottles and cans we are actually sitting on and how long it will take to return our way out of the mountains we have created and continue to create.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that we Michiganders have accumulated approximately $50 million dollars in returnable bottles and cans. That translates into approximately 500,000,000 bottles and cans.

According to Tom Emmerich, chief operating officer of Schupan & Sons Recycling the number of stored bottles and cans increases by 70 million per week.

Mr. Emmerich stated:

"Consumers are not putting these containers at curbside, they're not throwing them away — yet...We also know there are a tremendous number of charities who are working with different communities to collect deposit containers until the stores start taking them back”

The CEO of Schupan & Sons Marc Schupan stated "I understand the governor is trying to protect us” but these bottles and can returns "absolutely can be done safely. And we're the only state right now that isn't redeeming”.

Marc Schupan went on to say:

"We're probably looking at 20 to 25 weeks to dig ourselves out of this issue"

We are talking about 6 months and growing in the amount of time that will be needed to process this backlog. Can you imagine the lines at the grocery stores that you will be waiting in to get your money back? It has been difficult in the past when people are in front of you with garbage bags and carts spilling over with their returnable bottles and cans and you are waiting in line with a small bag of 10 or 20.

It is interesting that the Detroit Free Press attempted to contact Whitmer:s office but their messages left were not returned.

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association let our bottles and cans go back to their people.

Question is why are they still collecting the 10-cent deposit yet refusing to give your money back? At best that is not fair at worst it could be against the law.

As J. Wellington Wimpy, more commonly know as Wimpy from Popeye says:

“I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today"

