Snag Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go At These Kalamazoo Area Spots

For many, Thanksgiving is a 'favorite' time of year. Not necessarily for the sake of seeing family (cue the pressure about getting married and unwanted political conversations) but, because of the food.

Truly, the plethora of food options on Thanksgiving can be overwhelming. You have your green bean casserole, turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and, of course, you can't forget about the pie! Great for those enjoying the meal...not so great for the person who has to cook it all.

If you're looking to take it easy this year (and you deserve it) there are several locations in the Kalamazoo area that are offering to-go Thanksgiving dinners. Several have been recommended in Facebook groups like Kalamazoo Foodie and What's Happening Kzoo. Here are at least 4:

1. Pops Gut

Pops Gut in Kalamazoo is a business that is, according to their Instagram, "striving to build diversity and bring back the art of Gastronomy. To provide passionate, personal quality meals. Knowing and loving food is our goal." They're offering a to-go Thanksgiving menu but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Prices range from $25 to $60 for sides and $20 to $175 for the main course depending on what you order. They're offering everything from cornish hens to a whole brisket. You can see more here. If you're interested in ordering a to-go Thanksgiving dinner, Pops Gut asks that you inbox them on their Facebook page.

2. Delish Supper Club

Delish Supper Club is a private supper club in Kalamazoo. For Thanksgiving, they are offering a specialty menu at $24.99 per person that will include:

Henny Glazed Ham, Fried Turkey Breast, Baked Cornish Hen (you choose two)

Baked Mac, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Collard Greens (and a lot more. You choose two)

You'll also have a choice of bread and dessert. You can see the full Thanksgiving menu and place your pickup order here. Keep in mind, because Delish Supper Club is a private club, you will have to join in order to place your Thanksgiving order. Joining will cost as little as $.99.

3. Garden Griddle

The Garden Griddle is a Mother/Daughter owned business in Paw Paw. They've actually created take-home menus for the month. But, for Thanksgiving specifically, they're offering what they call a 'Take & Bake' menu. It will include main courses like roasted turkey, braised beef, or a vegetarian option as well as ala cart options and desserts all individually priced. Prices range from $18 to $50 depending on what you're ordering.

You can see more on their Facebook page or their website.

4. Generations Catering

Generations Catering provides made from scratch food that benefits a great cause: Milestone Senior Services’ nutrition programs which provide meals for the underserved.

For Thanksgiving, your pre-order meal will cost $16 per person and will include:

Roasted turkey

Apple & herb stuffing

Green bean casserole

And more. See the full menu here. If you scroll down to the end of the menu, the order form and pickup times are also listed. Or, find more information on their website.

As well, Kalamazoo Kids has put together even more options for to-go Thanksgiving meals in the Kalamazoo area which you can see here.

Whether you're spending Thanksgiving alone, with family, over zoom, or any other way, give these local businesses a try and take the stress out of your dinner preparations!

