Tom Brady Was Great In The NFL, Was He Great At The University Of Michigan

Tom Brady himself finally announced that he has in fact retired from the NFL. Part of what he tweeted was:

I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there you won't’ succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game...There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore...I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

All football fans and many others know what he did in the NFL. He went to 10 Super Bowls and won 7 of them, was a five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP. Many consider him the greatest of all time. Do you know he was a Quarterback at the University of Michigan, most do? Do you know what his record was at the University of Michigan, most do not?

According to NCAA.com here are Brady’s stats at U of M for the 1996 through 1999 seasons:

In 1996 he played in 2 games and made 3 completions with 5 passing attempts with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception.

In 1997 he played in 4 games and made 12 completions with 15 passing attempts, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

In 1998 he played in 12 games and made 200 completions with 323 passing attempts, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 1999 he played in 11 games and made 180 completions with 295 passing attempts with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The following are the records set by Tom Brady while at the University of Michigan:

T-3rd in Michigan history in passing touchdowns in a game: Four touchdowns vs. Alabama, Jan. 1, 2000

4th in Michigan history in career 200-yard passing games: 15 games

T-4th, T-9th in Michigan history in most 200-yard passing games in a season: Eight games (1998); seven games (1999)

5th in Michigan history in average passing yards per game in a career (min. 20 games): 172.6 yards/game

T-5th in Michigan history in lowest interception percentage in a career: 2.67 percent

6th, 9th, 28th, T-42nd in Michigan history in single-game passing yards: 375 yards vs. Ohio State, Nov. 21, 1998; 369 yards vs. Alabama, Jan. 1, 2000; 307 yards vs. Illinois, Oct. 23, 1999; 285 yards vs. Michigan State, Oct. 9, 1999

T-6th in Michigan history in most 150-yard passing games in a season: 10 games (1999)

7th in Michigan history in lowest interception percentage in a season (min. 100 attempts): 1.75 percent (1999)

7th in Michigan history in average passing yards per game in a season: 215.5 yards/game (1999)

8th, 10th in Michigan history in passing yards in a season: 2,636 yards (1998); 2,586 yards (1999)

9th in Michigan history in career passing yards: 5,351 yards

9th in Michigan history in career 150-yard passing games: 18 games

10th in Michigan history in career touchdown passes: 35 touchdowns

T-10th in Michigan history in longest passing play: 76 yards to Tai Streets vs. Minnesota (1998)

11th in Michigan history in total yards gained in a career: 5,180 yards

T-11th in Michigan history in single-season touchdown passes: 20 touchdowns (1999)

13th, 14th in Michigan history in total yards gained in a season: 2,539 yards (1999); 2,528 yards (1998)

Responsible for Michigan's longest passing play of the 1998 season: 76 yards to Tai Streets vs. Minnesota (1998)

In 1998 and 1999 he was awarded All-Big Ten honorable mention awards.

Nothing that really showed the football world what he was going to become. In fact, he was drafted as the 199th pick in the 6th round by the New England Patriots.

From that, he then went on to become the greatest Quarterback in the history of the National Football League. He played for 22 seasons and holds records that probably will never be broken because few quarterbacks can and will ever play 22 seasons.