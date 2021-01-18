Tom Izzo: Three More COVID-19 Cases; Ilinois Postponed

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo (pictured with senior guard Joshua Langford) revealed on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference that due to three more positive COVID-19 cases on his team and staff, this coming Saturday's home game against Illinois has been postponed.

Izzo says that walk-on guard Davis Smith (the son of former MSU great Steve Smith) and two other staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of positive COVID-19 cases on MSU's team to 6. It was revealed last week that players Mady Sissoko, Stephen Izzo, and Joshua Langford tested positive.

MSU men's basketball has been on pause since January 8th, that's when the Spartans lost to Purdue at the Breslin Center. The Spartans next scheduled game is on January 28th at Rutgers.

