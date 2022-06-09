Too Scared to Drive Across the Mighty Mac? Staff Will Drive Your Vehicle For You

We're all afraid of something, whether it be rational or irrational. Some of the most common fears include spiders, snakes, tornadoes, and clowns. Those who suffer from Gephyrophobia have a fear of crossing bridges. I know a handful of folks who go through great lengths of holding their breath, rolling down windows, or simply closing their eyes for the duration of the crossing-- whatever ritual makes your feel comfortable!

However, can you imagine having a fear of crossing bridges when it comes to living in Michigan? Currently Michigan has, "the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world." I mean, we refer to it as the "Mighty Mac" for a reason! When it comes to a fear of crossing the Mackinac Bridge holding your breath is next to impossible! That 5 minute drive can seem like a lifetime to some.

I recently learned about a lesser known, but still very necessary service that is offered to those who feel uneasy about driving across the Mackinac Bridge. Says the Mackinac Bridge Authority website,

Drivers who do not feel comfortable driving across the Mackinac Bridge can have staff from the Mackinac Bridge drive their vehicle

I had no idea such a service existed! In order for MBA staff to drive your vehicle you must sign a liability waiver and agree to certain terms of service, including allowing the staff driver to adjust your mirrors, restraining any animals that are in your vehicle, and ensuring the inside of your vehicle is clean. The MBA staff will also use a dash cam to record the inside of your vehicle during crossing. All fair and standard practices to ensure everyone's safety, in my opinion!

The cost for this service is $10 in addition to the appropriate toll fare for your vehicle, which seems like a fair price to pay to avoid the anxiety of driving over the Mackinac Bridge yourself. Just for fun I searched to see if similar services are offered on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and they are not.

To request this service on the north side of the bridge, simply stop inside the administration building. If you're on the south side of the bridge the MBA asks that you, "Pull over on the wide shoulder just north of exit 339 near the booth and call Bridge Services to request this service."

For those "Gephyrophobics" who wish to visit Michigan's U.P. there are limited options to get there, the easiest being by bridge. Thankfully they don't have to miss out on the wonders of Pure Michigan due to services like this one. More details on the Mackinac Bridge's transport services here.