Top 10 Worst Michigan Roads During The Winter

After two large snow events in the last couple weeks, it's finally starting to feel like winter in Michigan and that means more accidents because of bad road conditions.

And now that the bad road conditions are becoming more common, the accidents are starting to pile up on dangerous road throughout the state.

Each year in June, Michigan Auto Law releases a list of the most dangerous intersections, but this year they went one step further and gave us a list of the most dangerous roads during winter.

The list includes the 10 most dangerous roads and one of them is right here in Grand Rapids.

US 31 Between 4 Mile Road and State Park Entrance - East Bay Twp, Grand Traverse County - 45 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries Westbound I-94 Between County Road 681 and 62nd Street - Hartford Twp, Van Buren County - 45 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries Northbound I-475 Between Atherton Road Ramp and S Grand Traverse Street - Flint, Genesee County - 40 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries Eastbound I 94 Between County Road 653/Almena Dr. and 30th Street - Antwerp Twp, Van Buren County - 39 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries Eastbound I 94 Between Red Arrow Hwy and Red Arrow Entrance Ramp - Lincoln Twp, Berrien County - 37 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries US 41 Between Brickyard Road and Northwoods Road - Marquette Twp, Marquette County - 36 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries Stadium Drive Between Rambling Road and Howard Street - Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County - 36 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries Eastbound I 96 Between Cheney Avenue and Plainfield Avenue - Grand Rapids, Kent County - 35 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries Razorback Drive Between Memorial Road and Ridge Road - Houghton, Houghton County - 35 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries Eastbound I 94 Between Main Street Entrance Ramp and Amtrak Tracks - Mattawan, Van Buren County - 35 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

You can read about Michigan Auto Law's methodology as well as the rest of their blog on their website.