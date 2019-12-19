It's the holiday season and we all love beautiful Christmas light displays. If you're looking for spectacular Christmas lights, holiday decorations, and activities, look no further than Michigan.

According to tripping.com, here are the top 5 best places to see Christmas lights in Michigan:

1. Wayne county Lightfest, Westland. This is the largest display of lights and created holiday scenes that you can drive through in the state. The Lightfest offers more than 45 light displays.

2. Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic, Flint. Find hundreds of thousands of lights twinkling when you visit Crossroads village. Beautiful Christmas lights and locals dressed in vintage holiday costumes.

3. Nite Lites, Jackson.The displays use a couple of million lights to get your family in the holiday spirit. Located at the Michigan International Speedway, this display features more than 60 themes each year and a 250 foot lighted tunnel.

Number 4 and 5 on the list is Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak and the Big, Bright Light Show in Rochester.

Everyone of these Michigan featured Christmas Light displays are just incredible to see and there's plenty of time to see them all. Take your family and a few friends and enjoy beautiful Christmas displays here in Michigan.