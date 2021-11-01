Top 5 Thanksgiving Traditions in Michigan and the Entire U.S.

We are all aware that Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays not only in Michigan but across the entire United States.

It's all about delicious food and spending time with your family and friends. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 25 and it certainly is a day to look forward to.

Get our free mobile app

What are your Top 5 Thanksgiving traditions? I put together my Top 5 list already and would like to share it with you, courtesy of ef.com:

1. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first thing my wife and I do on Thanksgiving Day, we get out of bed and watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. For my wife and I, we love the huge inflatable balloons, the celebrities, and most of all, Santa Claus wrapping up the parade at the very end.

2. Eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal. So true! We're talking about roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, warm rolls, and to top it all off, delicious pumpkin pie.

3. What are you most thankful for. This is what I really enjoy most about Thanksgiving dinner. Ask family members what they're most thankful for. You would be surprised at some of the answers given. Just share something special.

4. Watching the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Okay, let me stop right here. I'm changing it up this year on Thanksgiving by NOT WATCHING the Detroit Lions play. Why? Because they are terrible this season. The Lions haven't won a game yet. Maybe that will change in the next few weeks, but I'm sticking to my no-game plan.

5. Shop until you drop on Black Friday. For my wife yes, for me no, unless she drags me out to 50 stores all in one day so we can get the best deals possible on Black Friday. It still amazes me that so many people stand in very long lines to get great discounts.

Here's to you and your loving family having the best Thanksgiving ever!