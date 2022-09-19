If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!

There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan.

Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or a spooky way to spruce up your home.

I compiled the top 6 locations throughout West Michigan for the best pumpkin patch experience.

Bethke Farms ( Grand Haven )

If you are in the Grand Haven area, Bethke Farms is the perfect place for you to grab your Mr. Jack pumpkin.

According to the website,

"With fields of pumpkins in the Grand Haven area, families come from all over West Michigan to take a picture of their children as they find the perfect Halloween pumpkin and pick it right off the vine. With little pumpkins as small as an orange, and beautiful large pumpkins, you are sure to find the pumpkin that is just right for your Halloween Jack-O-Lantern. Laugh and have fun. Take a fall hay ride, get lost in the corn maze, and get a pumpkin here in West Michigan. Make this part of your Halloween tradition. Only a short drive from Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland, it is fun for the entire family."

If you are feeling a weekend outing with the fam, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, you can come to get some pumpkin picking done.

If the weekdays after the work day works better for you, every Monday through Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM is your chance to snag the best pumpkin.

Moelker Orchards (Grand Rapids)

While this is a great pumpkin patch, you have to wait till October 1st to experience it.

The pumpkin patch is open from October 1st until Halloween every day except Sunday.

"The family fun begins as everyone scrambles into the field to find their perfect pumpkin. Some want a giant orange pumpkin, while others are looking for that special, knobby look, or a sleek and tall pumpkin with just the right stem. Whatever your favorites, we’ll be happy to help you find it. We have wheelbarrows and wagons to help you bring home the harvest and lots of great locations for the perfect family photos!"

Plus, if you want your pumpkins cleaned for FREE, every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, you can get your opportunity.

Apple Valley Fun Farm (Sparta)

Apple Valley Fun Farm is the cutest family-friendly place to visit, in my opinion.

They have Magic Lantern & Connecticut Field pumpkins.

You can join the family fun with their "Pumpkin Express Hayride" around the entire property. However, pumpkins are sold separately.

Who wouldn't want to bounce on a pumpkin? Well...not a real pumpkin, it is a pumpkin jumping pad.

If you are a fan of slides, you have to visit Apple Valley Fun Farm. You can slide around all day on the 30' "Spooky Mansion Slide." There are 3 different slides and passageways.

Deep Roots Produce (Alto)

Deep Roots Produce's U-Pick Pumpkin Patch has officially opened. Hayrides are also available every weekend.

Besides the pumpkin patch, Deep Roots Produce also has its Nighttime Corn Maze.

On September 24th from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM, they will also host their "Fall Yoga on the Farm" event.

Their annual Trunk or Treat has one of the best turnouts in the area.

Anderson & Girls (Stanton)

If you want the best of the best pumpkin patches, you must visit Anderson & Girls Orchards.

At this orchard, they offer wagon rides to the pumpkin patch all throughout September and October.

After you are in the pumpkin patch, you can choose the perfect pumpkin. Whether it is based on the best color, shape, or size of the future jack o' lantern, there is a pumpkin just for you.