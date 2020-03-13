With schools closing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a lot of kids will have free time that many parents and guardians will be scrambling to fill. A perfect opportunity to catch up on some great family-friendly films and maybe introduce a new generation to some classics.

Here is a list some of the "Top Family-Friendly Movies To Watch While Michigan Schools Are Closed":

The original animated "The Lion King" (1994)

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)

"The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

"Toy Story 4" (2019)

"Star Wars" (1977)

"Frozen" (2013)

"The Goonies" (1985)

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

"E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

"Inside Out" (2015)

"Mary Poppins" (1964)

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (2019)

"Home Alone" (1990)

"Coco" (2017)

"The Karate Kid" (1984)

"Incredibles 2" (2018)

"The Sandlot" (1993)

"The Hunger Games" (2012)

"The Little Mermaid" (1989)

"Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory" (1971)

This list was inspired from lists by Rotten Tomatoes and Time Out.

We hope you enjoy the movies we compiled for this list! Just so you know, we may collect a share of sales from the links on this page.