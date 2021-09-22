Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing.

We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving throughout the state in the fall is like watching art come to life. Yes, the color tours of the Mitten state are fabulous, but have your ever taken it all in from above?

Some of the most popular ski resorts in Michigan are offering a ride with a view this fall. You can take a scenic chairlift ride and see the beauty of fall from a whole new arial view that is sure to take your breath away.

Offering you a chance to "fall" in love with all that is Pure Michigan are the following resorts:

Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort

Thanks to our friends at Short's Brewing Company, you can take a ride on the blue chairlift located at Schuss Village. The fall chairlift rides provide a spectacular 360 degree view of the colors that cover the 5,500 acres of the resort. Rides are available on September 25, October 2, 9 & 16 from 11-4pm. Tickets are $25 for a chairlift that will fit 1-4 people.

Crystal Mountain

The popular ski resort located in Thompsonville, Michigan, is offering up some amazing fun before the snow starts to fly. The Crystal Mountain Scenic Chairlift Rides will be sold in one-hour blocks, giving you lots of time to soak in the incredible view from the Buck Chairlift. Rides are $10 per person, with kids age 3-8 free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Boyne Mountain

One of the states hottest spots for winter fun, is the "must see" for fall colors. Just a skip south of Petoskey, Boyne Mountain Resort is giving you a chance to really take in the majestic colors of fall from high up on the Hemlock lift. Tickets are $10 per person with kids 5 and under riding free. Rides run daily 11am -8pm.

Copper Peak

Copper Peak, located in Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula, offers a ride that allows guests to take in an unbelievable 810-foot chairlift ride. Visitors are also invited to take an elevator 18 stories up for the highest unobstructed 360-degree vista in the Midwest. Copper Peak is open now through Mid-October 9:30am - 4:30pm. Tickets are $25 with students 14 and under just $10, and kids 5 and under free.