Top Rated Beautiful Michigan Beaches

Even though we're dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, it's nice to start thinking about vacation plans and where to go this summer, as long as we continue to focus on social distancing.

Let's talk about beautiful Michigan beaches. Michigan has thousands of miles of beaches to visit, and my goal is to visit each and every one of them.

Planetware.com has come up with the Top Rated Beaches here in Michigan.

Let's begin with the first beach on the list:

1. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. I've been there several times and it's absolutely beautiful. One of my favorites. Sleeping Bear has more than 60 miles of shoreline and majestic sand dunes that you will remember for a lifetime.

2. Cheboygan State Park Beach. Okay, I have to admit I haven't been to this beach yet, but it's on my list and I'll tell you why. You can enjoy scenic shoreline of Lake Huron and take small hiking excursions on one of the many trails through the park.

3. Mackinaw City Beach. I simply Love this beach and I've been there with my wife and kids many times. You cannot beat the scenery or the warm water on Mackinaw City Beach in northern Michigan. You just can't take enough pictures of this beautiful area.

4. Lakeside Beach. The beaches in Rogers City are some of the most popular in all of Michigan. Rogers City is a beach retreat for many Michigan natives. You can walk to one of the nearby waterfront restaurants for dinner.

5. Grand Haven City Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Michigan. The beach is located in a state park with an abundance of activities and amenities. This also is one of my favorite beaches on the list of Top Rated Beaches in Michigan.

There are 6 more beaches on the list for your reading enjoyment and all 6 are Top Rated and absolutely beautiful. (Planetware.com)