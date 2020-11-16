Top Small Businesses In West Michigan To Buy Gifts

Shopping local has never been more important. Here are the top small and local businesses in West Michigan to buy gifts.

In a year like no other one can only expect that will include a holiday season like no other. Many businesses are struggling to keep afloat including our small locally owned stores that make our communities unique and are the backbone to our local economies. Shopping online may be convenient but many times items received don't live up to the hype of their description and returns can be a hassle.

When you shop at a local mom and pop businesses, the majority of that money stays in the community. You're not paying for a CEO's bonus, you're paying for a little girl to take ballot lessons and a little boy's karate lessons. You're supporting a business that contributes to local fundraisers and has a vested interest in contributing to our communities.

Yelp* recently made a list of the "Top 100 places for gifts in Michigan" and we have broken that down to top local businesses in West Michigan. By shopping at these businesses not only are you helping the local economy, but you will also have fun customer-centric experiences, avoid the crowds, and are likely to find unique gifts the receiver will not receive a duplicate of.

Top 27 West Michigan Small Businesses To Buy Gifts: