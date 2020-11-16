Top Small Businesses In West Michigan To Buy Gifts
Shopping local has never been more important. Here are the top small and local businesses in West Michigan to buy gifts.
In a year like no other one can only expect that will include a holiday season like no other. Many businesses are struggling to keep afloat including our small locally owned stores that make our communities unique and are the backbone to our local economies. Shopping online may be convenient but many times items received don't live up to the hype of their description and returns can be a hassle.
When you shop at a local mom and pop businesses, the majority of that money stays in the community. You're not paying for a CEO's bonus, you're paying for a little girl to take ballot lessons and a little boy's karate lessons. You're supporting a business that contributes to local fundraisers and has a vested interest in contributing to our communities.
Yelp* recently made a list of the "Top 100 places for gifts in Michigan" and we have broken that down to top local businesses in West Michigan. By shopping at these businesses not only are you helping the local economy, but you will also have fun customer-centric experiences, avoid the crowds, and are likely to find unique gifts the receiver will not receive a duplicate of.
Top 27 West Michigan Small Businesses To Buy Gifts:
- Mokaya, Grand Rapids
- ChocolaTea, Portage (Chocolatea's sister store The Pantry On Tap Oil & Vinegar is located nearby and is a must for the foodie on your list)
- This Is A Bookstore & Bookbug, Kalamazoo
- Confections with Convictions, Kalamazoo
- Le Bon Macaron, Grand Rapids
- Vertigo Music, Grand Rapids
- Horrocks Market, Kentwood
- Horrock's Farm Market, Battle Creek
- Wax Poetic Candle Bar, Grand Rapids
- Fanfare, Kalamazoo
- Martha’s Vineyard, Grand Rapids
- Rock & Road Cycle of South Haven, South Haven
- Patricia’s Chocolate, Grand Haven
- Global Infusion, Grand Rapids
- Black River Books, South Haven
- Pedal Bicycles, Kalamazoo
- Books & Mortar, Grand Rapids
- Rebel, Grand Rapids
- Evergreen Lane Farm and Creamery, Fennville
- Vineyards Gourmet Chocolate, Coloma
- Gazelle Sports, Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo
- Flagship Specialty Foods & Fish Market, Lakeside
- Tweed Baby Outfitters, Holland
- Nord Jewelers, Kalamazoo
- Schuler Books & Music, Grand Rapids
- The Corner Record Shop, Grandville
- Holland Peanut Store, Holland