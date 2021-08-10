Torti Taco In Battle Creek Expanding: Adding Bar & Grill

Fans of Torti Taco are excited about the recent announcement on their social media page that they plan to expand their business by opening up a Bar & Grill in downtown Battle Creek. I reached out to management and they confirmed that this was an expansion, and NOT a move. They plan on having two locations, and as they prepare to open their new bar & grill, they're encouraging people to visit them at their current location at 5275 Beckley Rd, in Battle Creek.

The New Location

Torti Taco Bar & Grill will open at a yet to be determined date at 80 W. Michigan Ave in Downtown Battle Creek and will feature a menu from Morelos Mexico, an oyster bar, cocktails, beer, occasional live music, and a sit-down family and friendly environment. They currently hiring for the new location and will continue to run catering as well.

Javier Fortoso is the owner and operator of Torti Taco and his family takes pride in bringing a blend of Cuernavaca, Mexico, and San Diego, California to Michigan. Torti Taco opened in February 2016, and in that time have won multiple awards, including:

“Startup Business of the Year” by the Battle Creek Chamber

Taco Showdown Competition, Detroit, MI First Place: Judge’s Choice

Taco & Tequila Festival, Kalamazoo, MI

They have also been nominated for Small Business of the Year by the Battle Creek Chamber. . All the dishes at Torti Taco are created from special family recipes and range from mild to hot.