10th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event Returns To Kalamazoo

A fun event to take the young kids to is coming up and will give them an up-close and personal look at some of the vehicles that travel the city every day. Many kids when they're young dream of being a police officer or a fireman, but this event will give them a small taste of what it's like to be one, but without the noise. On Saturday, 12 June 2021 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the event will be happening, with 10-12 being a siren-free zone, and general admission beginning at noon (sirens, lights & horns allowed) until 2 pm. Masks are required for admission, as their event page describes their mission of the event:

Touch-A-Truck is a fun event for the whole family where kids, young and old, can learn about and touch an assortment of vehicles including police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment, buses and many other unique items from those who protect, build and serve in our community! There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Admission for the event is only $4 for adults and $2 for children (2 and under free). The Annual Fundraiser and Community Event TOUCH-A-TRUCK will be held at the Kalamazoo Fairgrounds. The event is being hosted by the Junior League of Kalamazoo, an organization of women, "committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through trained volunteers."

Vehicles that will be featured have ranged from Police, Fire Department, SWAT, Stryker, Michigan State Police, Sherriff Vehicles, and more.