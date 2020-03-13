Our Radio Offices In Battle Creek & Kalamazoo Are Closed Until Further Notice

Townsquare Media in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo has made the decision to close our radio station and digital media offices to any non-essential personnel until further notice beginning on Monday, March 16th. This includes prize winners, anyone who would be coming in for on-air interviews or recordings, as well as clients.

Due to concerns about COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), we considered the safety of our listeners, partners, clients, and staff as we made this decision.

If you have won prizes from us recently or would have had any other reason to stop into our offices please contact the following people during normal business hours:

Lacy James in Battle Creek at 269-963-5555

Temperance McKinley in Kalamazoo at 269-441-9595

Townsquare Media operates WKFR, WRKR, WKMI, K1025, WBCK and WBXX in Southwest Michigan. Thank you for listening and for your understanding during this time.

A note on upcoming events:

Before working or attending our upcoming events, we ask that you please confirm that you will not have traveled to a country designated by the CDC as Level 2 or higher (currently China, Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea), been on a cruise ship, or spent significant time in any other area identified as a containment zone or which travel restrictions have been implemented, during the 14 days prior to the event, and that you have not been in contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Our events will be taking the following precautionary measures:

Adopting a “no hand-shake policy” and practicing good hygiene

Wiping down surfaces – with staff designated to be wiping down surfaces throughout the event with gloves

Staff who are in close contact with guests will be wearing gloves

Purell stations

Promoting keeping a healthy distance with the recommend 6-8 feet

Fact sheets posted