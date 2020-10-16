Tracing Covid-19? There’s An App for That.

There's an app for that! That's the response I get every time I seem to encounter a problem in my life. And it's true. There are over 2 million apps currently available for download in the app store. Thanks to Michigan State University and the health department there's one more.

The app, titled MI Covid Alert, will let users know if they have come in contact with someone that has tested positive for Covid-19. More specifically, if you've been within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for 15 minutes or longer. Before you assume this is just another app to spy on you, the creators have assured everyone that they are NOT revealing who has tested positive. In an interview with Wood TV, Bob Wheaton with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said,

One thing we want to emphasize is that this is totally anonymous. We’re not tracking individuals. We’re not learning people’s names. It’s all confidential. The primary goal here is just to make people aware that they may need to be tested or take even stronger precautions.

Now, this is a brand new app so I'm going to go ahead and assume that it'll be a work in progress. After all, it focuses on a person's memory of everywhere they've been prior to testing Covid positive. And sometimes those results can days, right? Do you remember all the places you were 3 days ago because I sure don't.

Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services indicated to Wood TV that, for now, the data focus will be on Ingham County which includes MSU but if its successful it'll go statewide.

Personally, I think this is a great idea especially for those who may have elderly parents at home or those who may be immune compromised. The app is available to download right now for free in the app store.