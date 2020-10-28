What's strange is that I just got back from shopping at Trader Joe's when I read about this recall. Thankfully though, fish was not in my grocery bags.

Trader Joe's announced a recall of 4,450 pounds of store-brand frozen fish due to undeclared allergens. Orca Bay Foods, LLC in Seattle, WA is the company that makes the fish for the grocery retailer. The Gluten Free Beer Battered Halibut is being recalled after wheat and milk were left off the ingredients list. Via the FDA's website,

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe's stores in 19 states including Michigan. The retailer operates 8 stores in the state. The majority are on the east side but two are in West MI: Kentwood and Kalamazoo. Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin are some of the other states the frozen fish was sent to.

The Gluten Free Beer Battered Halibut comes in a 10 oz. box and the affected code is 537312620 with a "best if used by" date of Nov. 5, 2021.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

It's unknown if the missing ingredients were discovered by a consumer or during an inspection but thankfully there have been no reports of illnesses.

I personally don't have these particular allergies but I do have a lot in general, and getting an allergic reaction is nothing to take lightly. So, if you are someone who is allergic to dairy or wheat and you have this fish in your freezer, make sure to return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund.