Traffic Delays Expected At Two Busy Battle Creek Intersections

Traffic signal upgrades, at two busy city intersections, will be hampering commuters and pedestrians, for the next few months. The Battle Creek Department of Public Works announced that beginning Monday, contractors will be working at the intersections of Capital Avenue/Van Buren Street, along with Cliff Street/Main Street, replacing the traffic signal infrastructure. During this time, lane closures can be expected.

Additionally, pedestrians are advised that the sidewalks at the intersection will be closed for the duration of the work. A detour will be provided for pedestrians.

This project is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting.