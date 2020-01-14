Trailer With 1967 Orange Camaro Inside Stolen In Branch County

An investigation is underway after a cargo trailer containing a 1967 Camaro was stolen in Branch County.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a cargo trailer with a 1967 Camaro stored within it. The trailer and car were stolen from a property in the Village of Sherwood in Branch County sometime between 01/07/2020 at 2:00 p.m. and 01/10/2020 at 2:00 a.m.

The trailer was manufactured by RC, it was 24 feet in length, black and red in color, enclosed, and had dual axles. There is also a decal on it that says DR Trailer Sales.

Inside the trailer, was a 1967 Chevy Camaro, two door, orange in color, with chrome wheels, and a two toned leather interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post 269-558-0500.