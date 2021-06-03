A man was recently kayaking the Boardman River in Traverse City when he made a startling discovery, there was a baby deer being washed down the river and was drowning. Amazingly he had his camera rolling when it happened and quickly kayaked towards the shore where it was stuck, when the deer became loose and started flowing downriver. The man jumped out of his kayak and made the incredible save, as you can see in the video below:

The Boardman River is a 28.2-mile-long river that flows into the west arm of Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City, Michigan. The fact that he was at the right place at the right time was incredible as he described the experience to me:

When Did This Happen?

This happened on a kayaking trip on the Boardman River this past Memorial Day. I was kayaking with my wife and mom. As we were making our way down the river, my wife noticed a fawn struggling in the water. I jumped out of my kayak and attempted to drag my kayak upstream but the current was too much. I ended up ditching the kayak and made it to the fawn just in time as it was being pulled away by the water.

What Happened After The Video Ends?

I moved the fawn to a safe location and saw adult deer tracks nearby so I am hopeful that the mom and fawn were reunited.

The Whole Experience Must Have Seriously Impacted You Correct?

Overall, it was an incredible experience. I have always had a deep appreciation for nature and I have Scouting to thank for that. I am an Eagle Scout and I believe in stepping in when something needs help. I also want to remind people it’s that time of year when fawns are starting to walk around, so it’s easy for them to go somewhere that’s not safe for them. That means roads, rivers, and other public spaces, and always admire from a distance.

Considering the Michigan DNR is looking for a poacher who killed an albino deer recently, it's great to see some positivity and heartwarming news regarding deer. Hats off to Logan for the heroic save.