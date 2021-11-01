A First-Timer’s Guide to Enjoying a Wine Tour in Traverse City

Winery tours are something everyone should experience at least once. However, if you're brand new to an area working out the details can feel a bit daunting.

While we can't provide suggestions for winery stops across the country, when it comes to Traverse City there's a very easy route you can take to experience multiple wineries in one day.

The list, seen below, features wineries on the Old Mission peninsula specifically. This route will have you start at the top of the peninsula and make your way south. That way, when you've visited your last winery of the day, you don't have far to drive to make it to the mainland.

Get our free mobile app

As well, all of the listed wineries are dog friendly.

Whether you visit in the summer or fall, here's a simple guide for an easy wine tour in Traverse City:

A First-Timer's Guide to Enjoying a Traverse City Winery Tour Want to visit Traverse City for a winery tour but don't know where to start? This guide should help you out!

Not included on this list but a great addition would be Brys Estate Vineyards. They have an outdoor section that is dog friendly but, like others, is first come first serve. See more here.

The Best Things About Living In Michigan... People recently sounded off on Reddit to voice their opinions about the Best/Worst things about living in Michigan. These were some of the best things...