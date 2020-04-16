Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival Canceled for 2020

One of the true signs of summer in Michigan, Traverse City's National Cherry Festival, has been canceled for 2020.

The festival was originally slated to take place from July 4 through July 11.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation in a Facebook post Thursday. The festival will resume in July of 2021.

Organizers say that they did not make this decision lightly, but ultimately,

With the uncertainty of the times, we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and celebrate the first week of July 2020.

The National Cherry Festival brings thousands of people to the Traverse City area every summer. And while the physical festival may be canceled for this year, organizers say,

The celebration may look different this year but Traverse City will continue to be called the Cherry Capital of the World. Stay safe and stay healthy and eat cherries.