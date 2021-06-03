Tree Trim Academy Will Create 200 New Jobs in Michigan

DTE announced earlier today that they're launching what they call a Tree Trim Academy. This academy will help create a bunch of new jobs in the Detroit area.

The Tree Trim Academy is joining forces with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 17, the city of Detroit and Focus HOPE which will help create 200 jobs in the Detroit area over the next few years.

Get our free mobile app

DTE Energy President and CEO Jerry Norcia:

Detroit has a need for jobs and DTE has a need for tree trimmers. Our Tree Trim Academy will create more diversity in our workforce while creating jobs for Detroiters – and at the same time, help us to continue to improve electric reliability as trees account for 70 percent of the time our customers spend without power. We’re committed to Detroit, Detroiters and all of the communities we serve.

How many people will be trained?

Their plan is to train 60 people this year. According to WDIV, It will offer a six-week Line Clearance Tree Trimming (LCTT) training program to teach skills needed to move into the IBEW Local 17 apprenticeship program. Graduates will also receive their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and a certificate in customer service.

How much money can you make?

You can make some really good money as an experienced tree trimmer. I'm talking around $100,000 a year.

To find out more and to apply, go here.

When I was like 18 I tried to get a job as a tree trimmer but they wouldn't hire me unless I got a haircut. I had really long Sebastian Bach hair and refused to cut it. Pretty dumb on my part that's for sure. Although I probably wouldn't be where I am today if I'd cut my hair for that job, so maybe it wasn't so dumb.