A new tropical-themed restaurant is coming to downtown Kalamazoo early next year. Junglebird will be located in the Exchange Building. Junglebird will be joining Mediterranean-themed Cairo's Kitchen at the new building at 155 W. Michigan Ave.

In an announcement today, Junglebird is the creation of Mark Sellars, who has been behind several successful culinary ventures. The release says Sellars "concepted and designed by Michigan restauranteur Mark Sellers, best known for creating HopCat, Stella’s Lounge, and Max’s South Seas Hideaway."

What Sellars and partners want to do is bring a bit of Miami and Cuban feel to the downtown Kalamazoo restaurant scene, which has been struggling not only with the pandemic the past two years but also the closing of The Union and Fandango among others. (It appears that something is going into the Fandango location on the Kalamazoo Mall, but no word yet on what that might be.)

The new concept will feature an extensive list of craft cocktails and eclectic cuisine inspired by the tropics in an atmosphere infused with elements of Havana soul, Miami-style art deco, unique artwork, and tropical plants. - Junglebird news release.

The chef behind Junglebird's menu will also impress some. Chef Richard Williams was behind the menu for Max’s South Seas Hideaway in Grand Rapids, which impressed the readers of Revue Magazine, as they voted Max’s “Best New Restaurant in West Michigan,” “Best Craft Cocktails,” and “Most Innovative Cuisine”.

Judging by the announcement, Junglebird won't be small, being able to accommodate over 200, with outdoor seating, too. They hope to be open in "early 2022".

