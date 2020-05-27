Truck Driver Electrocuted In Kalamazoo

A Kalamazoo man is in critical condition after the truck, which he was driving, struck a high-voltage powerline.

Kalamazoo Police responded to the 2900-block of Miller Road, around 7:15 AM Wednesday morning, where they found the victim unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. Paramedics performed CPR for several minutes and were able to regain a pulse and breathing, using an Automatic External Defibrillator. The 56-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to Bronson Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the driver was driving through the parking lot of a Miller Road business when he struck the powerline with his truck. A co-worker witnessed the accident and was able to drag the man to safety, away from the live powerline.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.