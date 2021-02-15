Trump 2 Hypocrites/Constitutional Haters 0

It appears the Trump and Constitutional haters could not get enough Republicans to rid themselves of morals, ethics and respect for the law to once again convict President Trump and remove him from the office that he no longer held.

Although they were able to get 7 “Republican” Senators just as they were able to get 10 “Republican” Representatives to rid themselves of morals, ethics and respect for the law. Those seven “Republican” Senators were:

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) Susan Collins (R-Maine) Bill Cassidy (R-La.) Mitt Romney (R-Utah) Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

I did not point out the Democrats who voted to convict because no honest person expects them to have any morals, ethics and respect for the law. All the smart people knew this was an attack against not only President Trump but anyone who believed in his American First policies and voted for America in the last election.

President Trump released a statement about his acquittal in which he said:

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth. My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms. It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate. This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago. I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times. Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come. May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.

He is right on the mark when he stated:

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree.”

The Democratic Party and their goons have actually got away with not just destroying billions of dollars of government property (insurrection), personal property, people’s lives but also actually assassinating them. We are told that 80 million-plus people actually voted for that and thus had given them permission to continue on their crusade. They better hope they do not turn it on them one day but if that were to happen they would just blame it on Republicans.

The emotionally challenged Speaker Pelosi was not very happy that 43 Republicans in the Senate were guided by their morals, ethics and the rule of law and was very vocal about it. She came out for a press conference and had a hissy fit and implied that she was not for censuring President Trump because it would be like giving him “a little slap on the wrist”. Nancy in her usual hysterical manner stated:

“We censure people for using stationaries for the wrong purpose. You don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol”

Really Nancy did you censure Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for sleeping with a Chinese spy. No, you rewarded him with a plum assignment on the Houses Intelligence Committee.

Now they no longer have President Trump to blame for everything and actually must govern. Let’s see how that goes, my bet is they will still continue to blame Trump because they are incapable of doing anything that actually helps Americans.

Now please Nancy get back to work Making America Less Than ____ (You fill in the blank the Democratic Party has too many for me to choose just one) Again.

