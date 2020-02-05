Trump Acquitted

President Trump has been acquitted by the U.S. Senate. The vote was well below the 67-vote (2/3rds) threshold needed to remove a President from office. 48 democrats, joined by republican Mitt Romney voted that they believed the President abused his power. 47 then voted that Donald Trump was guilty of obstruction of Congress. Romney did not join the democrats on Article II.

52 voted in the President’s favor on Article I, and Romney then joined the majority on Article II. Chief Justice John Roberts made the announcement of the President’s acquittal, following the votes.

No House Republican voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December, although Michigan representative Justin Amash left the party and voted against the President.

The vote brings the trial to a close. It’s the third such trial in American history.