Trump Gets Blowback For Dingell Comments At Battle Creek Rally

President Donald Trump is being criticized following remarks targeting late politician John Dingell and his widow, Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell, who now holds the same seat.

The rally in Battle Creek went off without a hitch despite last night's impeachment vote in the House taking place as the President spoke at the "Merry Christmas Rally". While the event was planned to start at 7: 00 p.m., President Trump did not take the stage until around 8:00 p.m.

It became clear that he was not sticking to any planned script as his remarks about the Impeachment vote seemed to show a more emotional and personal response. Those seemingly off the cuff remarks took aim at the late longtime politician John Dingell and his widow Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. Trump spoke of giving the Dingell family " A plus treatment" following John Dingell's death in February of 2018 at the age of 92. Trump was referencing a conversation he had with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell during an emotional phone call following John Dingell's funeral where she stated that her husband would have been "thrilled" by the respect shown for him during his funeral and "he's looking down" on the ceremonies.

The comments the President made about John Dingell that are sparking the blowback:

Maybe he's looking up. I don't know. I don't know. Maybe. Maybe. But let's assume he's looking down.

The first part of the comment seems to insinuate that the late politician may be looking up from hell.

John David Dingell Jr. was an American politician who served as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1955 until 2015. A member of the Democratic Party, he holds the record for longest-ever serving member of Congress in American history, representing Michigan for more than 59 years. He was also a vetran from WWII.