Trump Supporters Are “Racists” – State Democratic Leader

The Chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party is pointing an accusing finger at supporters of President Donald Trump. If you count yourself in that group, you are accused of being a racist. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes didn’t just whisper that to someone and it was overheard. She is posting what amounts to a party position paper on the state Democratic Party party website. Barnes claims it is time to have what she calls “uncomfortable conversations". Barnes says there is a need to end silence surrounding black oppression, including efforts to suppress the black vote.

“If you support Donald Trump, you are a racist,” Barnes writes. “Here is where it gets tricky and uncomfortable. Donald Trump is a racist, and if being a racist is not a deal-breaker for you, you are the reason black people are being murdered for being black.”

The statement is drawing a sharp response from Michigan Republican Party Laura Cox who says the comments from Barnes amount to saying, “millions of Michiganders are evil.” Barnes's statement is being posted in the midst of the rioting and violence which is overshadowing peaceful protest designed to draw attention to the death of George Floyd while being detained by Minneapolis police. Barnes got a bit softer when addressing that situation saying people ought to be demanding change from leaders. But she admits there is a difference between a peaceful protest and a violent and damaging riot.

State Republican Chair Cox also speaks toward the Floyd murder at the hands of police. She condemns Floyd’s death. But she also calls the statements from her Democratic counterpart inflammatory. Cox says Barnes implies that Americans are unable to resolve differences peacefully.