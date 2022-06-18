‘Tuesdays With Morrie’ To Make Its Michigan Debut at Wharton

Detroit Free-Press columnist Mitch Albom's best-selling book "Tuesdays with Morrie", which was made into a TV movie by Oprah Winfrey, has been turned into a play and will make its Michigan premiere at the Wharton Center in East Lansing this August.

"Tuesdays with Morrie" is about Albom's life in the 1980s and '90s, when he was the star columnist for the Free-Press, where his life revolved around his job. Then he finds out his professor and mentor from college is dying of ALS. This moved Albom to reconnect with Morrie Schwartz, and they would spend Tuesdays visiting and talking about topics much bigger than sports. Albom then wrote the book to help pay for Schwartz's medical bills.

The book got on Oprah Winfrey's radar, and she produced it as that TV movie. It starred Hollywood legend Jack Lemmon as Morrie with Hank Azaria playing Albom.

The conversations with Schwartz were life-changing for Albom, who went on to write several more books on life including "For One More Day", "The Five People You Meet in Heaven" and "Have a Little Faith".

The shows are Thursday, August 18th through Sunday, August 21st at the Pasant Theatre at Wharton. Tickets are available at WhartonCenter.com

