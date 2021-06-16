The Tunnel Under the Dunes in Holland

Takin' a roadtrip soon? Lookin' for a place to go?

I get asked many, many times about places throughout Michigan to visit. There are all the usual places Michiganders go, like Mackinac Island, Traverse City, Warren Dunes, Sleeping Bear Dunes, etc.....all great places for sure.

One place that I've brought up that a number of Michiganders haven't visited is Tunnel Park in Holland. Yes, they've been to Holland for the Tulip Festivals, but never heard of Tunnel Park.

Tunnel Park was established in Park Township back in 1929. Sure, there's a great beach for swimming and sunbathing, picnic area, dunes.....but the thing that stands out about this park is the concrete tunnel that was burrowed through one of the dunes. At the other end of the tunnel is a Lake Michigan swimming beach. If you choose to walk over the dunes, there is a wooden stairway trail that takes you up and over.

Many, many people have been here but there are a number of Michiganders who never heard of it. Best time to go? At dusk, when you can check out the sunset on the Lake Michigan horizon.

As for parking, yep, there's a fee that is enforced from April Fool's Day to Halloween. Take a drive to 66 North Lakeshore Avenue in Holland and visit Tunnel Park some weekend...now take a look at the park in the photo gallery below!

