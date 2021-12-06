What Is Up with The Creepy Tunnel System Under Kalamazoo?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Have you heard the term “Urban Exploration” or "Urb Ex?" It involves the exploration of abandoned man-made structures and it has seen a surge in popularity, especially during the pandemic lockdown when we couldn’t really go anywhere besides our own back yards. One West-Michigan man, Clayton and his wife Megan, have turned a hobby of theirs into a YouTube channel. The pair explore all the creepy and abandoned building across Michigan, so YOU don’t have to!

That’s how Clayton and Megan found themselves below the streets of Kalamazoo in this creepy underground tunnel system, which poses more questions than answers: Who built this tunnel system? What was it used for? Is it still operational? Where’s the entrance? In this video, the pair wander through a system of frozen pipes and graffiti-laced walls to try and find any sort of explanation.

Clayton and Megan seem to do it for the love of the exploration, but in such an eerie and abandoned setting, you can’t help but wonder if it’s haunted. Quite often they break out a paranormal tool they call the Necroponic App in an attempt to contact dead spirits.

In just a year’s time Clayton and Megan have amassed a following of over 800 subscribers on YouTube and have explored countless banks, motels, and farmhouses across the state. If you have any information on this mysterious tunnel system’s existence, please let us know!

Watch the video to get a glimpse of what lies beneath the streets of Kalamazoo- if you dare…