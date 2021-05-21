A Timely Reminder about Turtles Traversing Our Roads from the Kalamazoo County Road Commission

We know to watch out for animals anytime we're driving the backroads of Michigan. The Kalamazoo County Road Commission recently shared a good reminder about some of the smaller creatures we should be on the lookout for.

It's obvious when a deer is in the roadway. Likely the same for a squirrel. But can you say the same for turtles? The small amphibious creatures do cross our roads all the time. This image, shared on Facebook by the Kalamazoo County Road Commission gives a good comparison on just how small these little dudes can be.

Look at the size compared to the construction helmet.



Those commenting on the photos have good advice to pass along as well:

And if you move them off the road- move in the direction they were going! And don't take them home as pets. They will be miserable.

Get our free mobile app

I can recall several times moving turtles from the roadway. The most foolish one I attempted was to stop on an interstate offramp to assist a little guy. Probably not the best choice, but there were no cars passing in the time I took to move the turtle along so alls well that ends well there.

A little more harrowing was a large turtle encountered while driving in St Joseph County near the state line on Fawn River Road. We stopped, but the turtle was too large. A farmer saw what we were doing and lent a hand.

SEE MORE: Seven Species of Turtles You Can Find in Michigan

Explore More Animal Lore

SEE MORE: Animals That Are on Michigan's Endangered Species List

Michigan's Deadliest Animals & Critters You may have even seen a few of these in your home or around the state.

Keep Going for More Great Animal Photos

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom