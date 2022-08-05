TV’s Premiere Food Science Showman, Alton Brown Bringing New Show To East Lansing

Alton Brown, one of the most famous TV chefs since since the advent of cooking television is bringing a new live stage show to East Lansing's Wharton Center on December 3rd. "Alton Brown Live - Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant" is the latest live show to come from the man to melded showbiz with food with science.

Brown's previous live shows, Edible Inevitable, Eat Your Science, and Beyond the Eats have been seen by over half a million people. Brown is also the host of a new incarnation of Iron Chef, now titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, streaming on Netflix. The show that put Brown on the TV map, Good Eats, has been running since 1999, and in the past few years Brown has had an opportunity for a redo on some of his original recipes, with Good Eats: Reloaded.

Something some might not know is Brown has a legitimate food pedigree, with two James Beard Awards "in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody Award for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013." And since the cookbook world is a big deal for foodies, Brown just released a fourth "and final" volume in the Good Eats series of cookbooks.

Tickets for Alton Brown Live - Beyond the Eats -The Holiday Variant are on sale at whartoncenter.com

