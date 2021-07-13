Two Battle Creek Bridges to Close Through Mid-August

Battle Creek drivers will have to work around two city bridge closings for the next few weeks. Starting Wednesday, July 14th, crews will start work on the Michigan Avenue bridge over the Battle Creek River, across from the Record Box, and the bridge over the cement river on Hamblin, just before it joins up with the Battle Creek River.

Hamblin Avenue, over the Kalamazoo River – detours will begin at Kendall Street and Washington Avenue

Michigan Avenue, over the Battle Creek River – detours will begin at Washington Avenue and McCamly Street

Hamblin Bridge over Kalamazoo River-Google Street View

In a release from the City of Battle Creek Engineering Division, they said local traffic still can access homes and businesses in these areas, but the detours will guide other traffic around. The City expects work to last through mid-August.

Work crews will rehabilitate the deck joints on the two bridges, which span the width of the roads.

A similar project started in June on the Emmett Street bridge over the railroad tracks, causing lane shifts, but keeping that bridge open to traffic.