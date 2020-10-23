Two Battle Creek Men Charged For Kidnapping & Assault

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are in custody for alleged kidnapping and assault and they are asking additional victims of the suspects to come forward.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the kidnapping, felonious assault, and sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman that happened in the Springfield area. On October 15, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants in connection to the investigation; at West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield, South 22nd Street in the City of Battle Creek, and Plymouth Street in the City of Battle Creek.

During the course of the investigation, two Battle Creek men were taken into police custody. They are identified as 34-year-old William Google Jr. of Battle Creek and 34-year-old Damon Durden of Battle Creek. Both are being held on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Kidnapping.

Deputies identified an additional victim during the investigation. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives are now asking the public to contact them with information about any more additional victims or witnesses to these crimes. Calhoun County Sheriff Detectives can be contacted at 269-781-0880. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

There resources available if you have been a victim of sexual assault in Calhoun County.

Sexual Assault Services of Calhoun County provides counseling and survivor advocacy services to both victims of sexual assault and their loved ones. Services include:

24-hour crisis line

Sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE)

Victim and survivor advocacy

Children's Advocacy Center

Counseling services

Animal-assisted therapy

Educational presentations

Volunteer program

The services are confidential and many times free of charge. Click here for more information and to connect to those services.