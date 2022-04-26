Two Brothers May Wind Up Playing For the Detroit Tigers

A West Michigan Whitecaps player has now moved up getting him closer to possibly playing on the Detroit Tigers with his brother.

The West Michigan Whitecaps are a Detroit Tigers affiliate and became a High-A team back in 2021. In Minor League Baseball, High-A is the third-highest level before you get to Major League Baseball.

In 2018, Parker Meadows was a second-round draft pick for the Detroit Tigers. Like many pro baseball players, sometimes they have to be sent back down to the minors for continued growth before earning a full-time spot on a Major League Baseball team.

Meadows moved to the West Michigan Whitecaps in 2019 when the team was a Low-A team in the Midwest League. Since 2018 he has bounced between the Detroit Tigers and several farm teams including the Whitecaps who he played for the most of the past couple of years.

Meadows has done a great job for the West Michigan Whitecaps. He had a heck of an opening day hitting a 369-foot home run. He also made a diving catch that very same game.

Parker Meadows Bumps Up to the Erie SeaWolves

Parker Meadows has now taken off his Whitecaps jersey and now donning an Erie SeaWolves Jersey.

The SeaWolves are a Double-A ball club that gets Meadows closer to putting back on a Detroit Tigers jersey as he continues to hone his skills in the Eastern League.

Parker Meadows and His Brother Austin Meadows

According to MLive, Parker Meadows's older brother is Austin Meadows of the Detroit Tigers. Austin has been having a great start as a Tiger and if his little brother continues to develop they may become teammates.

How cool would that be to play professional baseball with your brother? You start out playing baseball in your backyard with your brother, and then the two of you move on to little league baseball, high school ball, and now possibly the majors, it doesn't get any better than that for a pair of brothers.

