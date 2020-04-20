Two Calhoun County Home Invasions – One Local Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are holding a Battle Creek man following a bizarre pair of attempted home invasions and a related assault this past weekend. Deputies were called to Pine Lake Road just west of Clear Lake, in Pennfield Township on a report of a vehicle crash. That’s where deputies found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into some trees. The driver was located by deputies with the help of a K9 tracker. The suspect was apprehended as he was trying to break into a building. As deputies backtracked the situation, they learned of another attempted home invasion nearby, involving the same suspect. That incident was stopped by the homeowner, who was assaulted during the incident. The alleged perpetrator, a 32-year-old Battle Creek resident, is held on charges of intoxicated driving, assault, home invasion, and resisting arrest.

