Video Of Two Huge Bears In An Epic Battle In The Wild

According to National Geographic, the average size of a brown bear is between 5 to 8 feet and weighs in at approximately 700 pounds. We are also informed that they have an average life span in the wild of 25 years, I did not know they lived that long.

These bears can eat up to 90 pounds of food a day. When they are eating or protecting their young I would stay far away from them and as quiet as possible, although they could probably smell you.

A group of researchers in the country of Finland went to the Boreal Wildlife Center in Kuhmo and set up 3 cameras for that great shot. Well, they did not only get a great shot they got 5 minutes of two adult Eurasian brown bears fighting over turf.

In research for this piece, I found a site named Bearsmart.com and they stated that:

"bears communicate with each other by establishing a hierarchy or pecking order in situations where they encounter each other. It isn’t always size that makes one bear dominant over another, it’s the attitude of the dominant bear, or “alpha,” who is always in charge. Bears communicate their dominance by intimidating their opponent. Bears do not fight with each other unless it’s absolutely necessary. Fight risks injury, and that is not the bear’s objective. It’s all about posturing."

Check out the video below, it certainly appears to me that these two bears were communicating something to each other. The problem I have is I really cannot tell who was the winner and the loser, can you?